Gayatri Bhardwaj collaborates with Badshah for the romantic song, Jawaab!

Gayatri Bhardwaj has showcased her versatility and acting skills with projects like Dhindora and Highway Love. Recently, she made an impressive Telugu debut in Tiger Nageswara Rao with superstar Ravi Teja. Adding on to this momentum, the actress features with popular rapper Badshah in his next song.
Titled Jawaab, the romantic song marks the first collaboration between Gayatri and Badshah, launched recently. The song has been shot in Manali and the duo had a gala time shooting at the picturesque locations of the valley.
Gayatri says, “I met Badshah at India’s Got Talent while promoting my film. And as luck would have it, he was looking for a leading lady for his new song. It all happened very fast and I was in Manali shooting for the song within three days.”
