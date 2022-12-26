As we bid adieu to 2022, here are few top OTT releases to watch this week

December 30: White Noise on Netflix

Hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatises a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life. They are grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.

December 30: Step Up- High Water on Lionsgate Play

The series is a melting point of artistic talent where danger, corruption, suspicions, desires, resentments and ambitions, collide in and out of the halls. Based on the cult film, Step Up, this series follows the drama, scandalous romance and rivalries told through music and dance.

December 30: Aar Ya Paar on Disney+ Hotstar

A gripping tale of an underdog trying to save his tribe and survive in the modern world. The high paced action-drama follows the journey of Sarju, played by Aditya Rawal, the protagonist with a formidable talent in archery. He is fighting for the survival of his tribe against the modern world that catapults him into the world of big crime as he emerges as a deadly mercenary assassin.

December 30: Alpha Males on Netflix

The end of the patriarchy is coming. In the middle of the masculinity crisis, four 40-plus friends are losing their throne, privileges and identity. Years ago, they would have been alpha males in charge of their relationships, their jobs and their lives. But they have to live in the era of equality, a society with new rules.