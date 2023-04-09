Get set for Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull

Colors’ latest offering, Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull takes celebrity guests on a wild ride. In this show, two brothers, played by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, will be assigned a task by their grandmother. Their challenge involves giving the guests a hard time with games, pranks and punishments. Popular actors like Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, among others, will participate. Produced by Neeraj Sharma, Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull premieres on April 15 at 10:00 p.m.

With its unique format that combines fiction and non-fiction, the show offers an array of components. From musical games to dance-offs to antakshari, the show has a lot to offer. The cook-offs will bring in some delicious moments, while the hidden camera pranks on celebrities are part of this show as well. And if that’s not enough, the funny tete-a-tete will ensure that the audience stays engaged throughout.