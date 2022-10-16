Turkish drama 'Binbir Gece' gets a Hindi remake

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to bring the hit Turkish drama Binbir Gece to the Indian audiences. The channel has announced a Hindi remake of the globally acclaimed series, titled Katha Ankahee. Turkish soap Binbir Gece, which is called 1001 Nights in English, is loosely based on the story of One Thousand and One Nights, better known as Arabian Nights.

The announcement teaser of the show Katha Ankahee was shared on the official Instagram handle of Sony TV.