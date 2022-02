A Raju Chadha Presentation and Maxor Movies’ Production, Punjabi film Mera Vyah Kara Do is ready for release. A family entertainer, the story, screenplay and direction is by Sunill Khosla. The music has been given by Gurmeet Singh, Jsl Singh, Gurmohh and Shamita Bhatkar, while the lyrics have been penned by Kuldeep Kandiara, Vijay Dhammi and Jung Sandhu. Singers Mannat Noor, Jyoti Nooran, Shipra Goyal, Gurmeet Singh and Wazir Singh, Abhijit Vaghani have sung the melodious tracks.