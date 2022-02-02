Get set for Parineetii

It is said that true friendship has the power to move mountains. Even if two friends are separated by distance, they will always be connected by the heart. Colors’ upcoming fiction drama Parineetii is all set to take you through an extraordinary journey of two friends, Parineet and Neeti, who share an unbreakable bond with each other despite their contrasting aspirations in life. Their different outlooks and expectations from life lead them on to different paths, but fate holds different plans for them. The two best friends unknowingly end up getting married to the same man, Rajiv.

TV actors Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma will be seen in the lead roles of Parineet, Neeti and Rajiv, respectively. Says Anchal Sahu, “I’ve always chosen projects that are engaging and can keep the audiences hooked on to their television screens. The beauty of my character Parineet is her simplicity. She is extremely respectful towards her elders and never crosses any boundaries that are set by them. It’s unlike any show that I’ve done till date and my character is really something to watch out for.” The show will release on Colors on February 14, 2022.