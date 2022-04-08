Starting April 7, Amazon miniTV has announced the premiere of short film Shameless, starring popular actors Sayani Gupta and Hussain Dalal. Shameless is a fast-paced dark comedy thriller, directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Shabina Entertainment. It delves into the loss of human spirit and emotion due to the technology-saturated lives that we lead. It reminds us to be sensitive to other’s feelings.
The story revolves around the life of Praveen, a software engineer, who despite living an active life on social media, lives all by himself at his house. This routine of his monotonous regimen comes to a scary halt when he encounters a delivery girl named Bharti. Shameless was the eligible entry for the Oscar consideration in the Live Action Short Film category from India and was also a finalist at the third edition of the Best of India Short Film Festival. It also premiered at the New York Indian Film Festival.
