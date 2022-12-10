Get set for the play Losers Don't Talk

The Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi and Theatre Depot have come up with a play Losers Don’t Talk, which will be showcased at Tagore Theatre on December 11. Theatre Depot is a group that originated in Mumbai and is run by the National School of Drama alumnus, Niresh Kumar. Now, Niresh, who also happens to be the writer-director of the play, has shifted base to City Beautiful.
Niresh shares, “Losers Don’t Talk is a satire on the state of journalism today. Based on true events, it mentions some real personalities while keeping the flavour of drama intact.”
He has previously directed Baanswada Company, which travelled across India and was showcased in celebrated theatre festivals. It is his first collaboration with Sangeet Natak Kala Akademi in a career spanning over two decades.
