Get set for Viper’s Creed

Zee Café has now announced its upcoming anime — Viper’s Creed. Just like the previous presentations, this show will also be available in Hindi along with English from Wednesday, March 15, at 2 pm.

Viper’s Creed takes the viewers to a world that has been devastated by environmental pollution and war. Travel by air or sea has been rendered impossible due to failed attempts to mitigate environmental damage. Isolated cities rely on mercenary corporations for protection against terrorism and crime because 35 per cent of the land is now underwater. Fort Daiva City is protected by a private military company called Arqon Global Security. They are battling a terrorist organisation called Hound, which employs unmanned weaponry called Bugmecha, left behind from a previous conflict.