Get set Main Hoon Saath Tere

Viewers of Zee TV’s show Main Hoon Saath Tere will find themselves rooting for Kian to approve of Aryaman as the perfect partner for his mother, Janvi. Despite being deprived of his father’s love all through his childhood, he develops a beautiful bond with young Kian and Janvi. And it will be interesting to see if Kian becomes the catalyst for this love story to unfold.

While Janvi and Kian will be played by the talented Ulka Gupta and the adorable Nihan Jain, respectively, Aryaman will be essayed by none other than television heartthrob Karan Vohra. The show’s promo got massive traction on social media, and after managing to generate a lot of intrigue, Main Hoon Saath Tere was unveiled in front of the media at a launch event in Mumbai.

Karan Vohra said, “With a character like Aryaman, my belief that in a domain known to be women-centric there can still be interesting roles for men to play, has been cemented. I believe that my character as well as this touching storyline will surely connect with the audience. I am really excited to portray a father figure to Kian onscreen, as I believe through this I am preparing myself to be a better father to my twin boys when they are of his age.”

Ulka Gupta added, “I am very excited about this new journey, but a bit nervous as well. When I was offered this character, I knew it was meant for me as we are quite similar in terms of loving our families, following our passions, and juggling different roles as a woman. It is interesting that I am getting to play a mother so early on in my career. I am enjoying each moment on sets.”