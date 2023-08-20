Get set to watch these international dramas

In the last week of August, MX Player is all set to bring a selection of lighthearted romantic dramas from around the world. On August 23, Korean drama The Beauty Inside will be showcased. It tells the love story of Han Se Gye, an A-list actress, and Seo Do Jae, an executive at an airline company. Han Se Gye is known to be a troublemaker and is the object of many rumours. She suffers from an unusual phenomenon. At a certain point every month, her appearance changes to that of a different person. Han Se Gye meets Seo Do Jae. He suffers from an inability to recognise faces. The only person’s face he can recognise is Han Se Gye. The Beauty Inside is set to stream on MX Player in Hindi starting August 23.

Following this, on August 30, Chinese drama Mr. Right will be aired. It follows the story of three men and their quest for love. Cheng Hao, a successful dentist, offers dating advice but has never been in love. Cheng Hao’s business partner, Zhang Mingyang, seeks guidance to pursue Gu Yao. At the same time, his friend Zou Beiye seeks help to woo Qiao Yilin, a supermodel.