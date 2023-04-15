 Get the spider of varicose veins off your back! : The Tribune India

Get the spider of varicose veins off your back!

Varicose veins can be a pain, but with a little care these can be managed effectively

Get the spider of varicose veins off your back!

Dr Vikas Sharma

Having spider or varicose veins can affect more than your appearance. These veins can cause serious discomfort. Some large affected veins put you at risk of a complication like a blood clot or open sores on your legs. Minimally invasive treatment can get rid of or fade visible veins. Treatment can also diminish symptoms like pain and fatigue, and prevent complications.

Varicose and spider veins are damaged veins. We develop them when tiny, one-way valves inside the veins weaken. When that happens, some blood flows backward and accumulates in the vein, putting pressure on the walls of the vein.

With continual pressure, the vein walls weaken and bulge. In time, we see a varicose or spider vein. Incompetent valves in the deep venous network allow retrograde blood flow, and, eventually, blood pools in the small superficial vessels. The resultant inflammation and vascular neogenesis from local anoxia cause the small vessels to bulge and branch out, resulting in a spider-like appearance.

Some people have a higher risk of developing these veins. If blood relatives have them, you have a higher risk. Many people get them because they sit or stand for long periods most days of the week. These veins also become more common with age and during pregnancy.

Spider veins can also be caused by sunlight, hormonal changes, or an injury. Treatment options range from self-care to minor surgery.

Sclerotherapy: This is the most common treatment for leg veins. Over the years, dermatologists have improved sclerotherapy to make it safer and give patients better results while treating spider and small varicose veins. Treatment is initiated only after ruling out reflux in the larger superficial venous systems or through the perforators. Spider veins usually disappear in three-to-six weeks. To get the best results, you may need two or three treatments. A dermatologist can perform these treatments during an office visit. No anaesthesia is needed.

Laser treatments: Laser light can destroy the vein without damaging your skin. Small spider veins may disappear immediately after treatment. Larger spider veins will darken, and you’ll likely see them for one to three months before they disappear. To get complete clearing, you may need three or more treatments. After each treatment, some patients need to wear compression stockings for a short time. While there’s no sure way to prevent varicose veins, you can take steps to prevent new varicose veins from forming and stop the ones you have from getting worse. Genetic susceptibility is the primary risk factor, which is beyond your control. However, you can still take charge of your health and make changes to your lifestyle to delay or prevent the appearance of new varicose veins, and keep the ones you have under control.

Exercise: Keep in mind that some exercises are better than others. Getting at least 20 minutes of exercise a day can make a big impact.

Slim down: Anything that increases the pressure in your veins increases the risk of developing varicose veins and can worsen the ones you have. By now most adults know that carrying excess body fat is detrimental to their overall health. Not only does obesity increase the risk of various chronic diseases, including high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, and even some cancers, it raises the chances that you’ll develop varicose veins. Slimming down helps to protect your vein health and can improve circulation, while relieving pressure in your veins.

Watch your sodium: If you have varicose veins, making changes to reduce your sodium consumption can help your vein health.

Elevate your legs: Sitting or standing in the same position for long periods of time contributes to varicose veins. If you work in a job where you sit or stand for most part of the day, it’s important to make an effort to change your position multiple times a day.

(Dr Sharma is a Chandigarh-based skin specialist)

