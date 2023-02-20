Anil Kapoor confirms his next international project

Shekhar Kapur recently took to Twitter and wrote that Anil Kapoor has constantly evolved as an actor. Shekhar tweeted, “Amazing how the actor in @AnilKapoor evolves with everything he does and OTT allows him to explore what theatrical cinema never did. What’s next Anil? Hope it’s International? #nightmanager.”

Anil replied on Shekhar’s tweet and confirmed that his next international project would be the Jeremy Renner-starrer Rennervations for Disney.

Anil wrote, “You’re too kind @shekharkapur OTT is a whole new beast and I love it. As for what’s next international, I am looking forward to Jeremy Renner’s Rennervations for Disney…Hopefully I’ll continue living up to your words!”