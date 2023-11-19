Gigi Hadid loves that Bradley Cooper is 'more mature' than her exes

Supermodel Gigi Hadid sees Hollywood star Bradley Cooper as more “mature” than her previous boyfriends.
The 28-year-old model and Bradley, 48, have been seen together several times over recent weeks, and she’s enjoyed the experience of dating the Hollywood star. “She loves that Bradley is a dad, because he gets it. She finds him more mature than guys she dated in the past. They keep spending a lot of time together. They have dinner dates several times a week. It makes her happy,” a source said.
In October, a source claimed that Bradley felt “excited” about getting to know the model. The actor loves spending time with Gigi and she is “exactly his type.” Hadid, who has a daughter Khai (three) with Zayn Malik, says her daughter will be her number one priority.
