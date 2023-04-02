Gigi Hadid shares pictures from NMACC launch event

Gigi Hadid recently graced the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai’s BKC area and bowled people over with her gorgeousness.

The American model-TV personality donned a floral-print three-piece set for the occasion and posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue.

The ensemble consisted of a multi-coloured bralette, a sheer long jacket, and flared pants, accessorised with delicate neck chains. She kept her tresses in a half ponytail.

She also shared a few pictures from the event. On one of the pictures that she shared on the story section of her Instagram, she wrote, “Incredible”.

The grand launch event of the centre was attended by who’s who of the entertainment world, such as Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Hug & make up

Few days back Priyanka Chopra gave an explosive interview about how she was bullied in Bollywood. On Friday night the Citadel actress greeted filmmaker Karan Johar at the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. — Agencies