Giorgia Andriani addresses water pollution issue on World Ocean Day

Giorgia Andriani is quite vocal about the social issues. On Wednesday (June 8), which happened to be World Ocean Day, Giorgia had a few things on her mind to discuss with her fans. While expressing her emotions on how important it was to keep our oceans clean and pollution-free, Giorgia said, “Water pollution and scarcity is a burning issues globally. And many of us are ignorant of how fortunate we are to have water supply 24 hours a day. Our small efforts can make a big difference.”

She added, “It’s our responsibility to keep the oceans clean. We are very fortunate, so let’s join our hands on this World Ocean Day and pledge to keep our neighbourhood as well as oceans pollution-free. The planet is our home and it requires a great deal of attention.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Giorgia will be seen making her Bollywood debut in the movie Welcome to Bajrangpur alongside Shreyas Talpade.