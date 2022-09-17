Neha Kakkar and Dhanashree Verma bond while shooting for O Sajna

The track O Sajna is all set to take us down the memory lane. The peppy track, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, has the best combination ever. Giving us chills with a modern contemporary appeal, O Sajna is a perfect blend of Neha Kakkar’s soulful voice and Dhanashree Verma’s awesome moves along with heart-throbbing Priyank Sharma. What is exciting about the song is the girl power –Neha and Dhanashree teaming up as badass girls to portray an interesting tale.

Neha says, “In O Sajna you see two women taking control and being empowered. Dhanashree and I got along like a house on fire. Fans will see that closeness and comfort in the music video as well.”

Dhanashree adds, “I don’t have a sister and while filming O Sajna, I felt like I found a soul-sister in Neha, who is an amazingly warm and fun person. Her energy is so infectious that we bonded immediately and had a blast while filming the track.”