Neha Kakkar and Dhanashree Verma bond while shooting for O Sajna

The track O Sajna is all set to take us down the memory lane. The peppy track, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, has the best combination ever. Giving us chills with a modern contemporary appeal, O Sajna is a perfect blend of Neha Kakkar’s soulful voice and Dhanashree Verma’s awesome moves along with heart-throbbing Priyank Sharma. What is exciting about the song is the girl power –Neha and Dhanashree teaming up as badass girls to portray an interesting tale.
Neha says, “In O Sajna you see two women taking control and being empowered. Dhanashree and I got along like a house on fire. Fans will see that closeness and comfort in the music video as well.”
Dhanashree adds, “I don’t have a sister and while filming O Sajna, I felt like I found a soul-sister in Neha, who is an amazingly warm and fun person. Her energy is so infectious that we bonded immediately and had a blast while filming the track.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 cheetahs make transcontinental flight to new home in India; PM Modi releases them in MP's Kuno national park on his birthday
After the modified Boeing 747 lands at the Gwalior airbase a...
PM Modi calls arrival of cheetahs in India a historic moment; Congress calls it a 'tamasha'
The PM was speaking after releasing three cheetahs in MP’s K...
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist Pak-based 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir by UN
Beijing put a hold on the proposal moved by the US and co-de...
BJP continuing with Operation Lotus to break AAP, Manish Sisodia says on Amanatullah Khan's arrest
Khan, AAP MLA from Okhla, was arrested by the Anti-Corruptio...
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways makes 58 RTO services online based on Aadhaar authentication
MoRTH says providing such services in a contactless and face...