Akanksha Puri stars in music video 'Don't You Know'

Actress Akanksha Puri has proved her acting mettle in many shows, movies and web shows, but apart from this, she has been a part of several hit music videos. Recently, she collaborated with Singer Amrit Maan for a music video titled, Don’t You Know. The music video is an out-and-out Punjabi party number.
Akanksha says, “This is the best song that arrived at the start of the year. Amrit Maan is an amazing singer who does really well to make any song a cracker affair. Overall it was an absolutely fulfilling experience working on the song. From the song to the look and the feel, I hope the audience will love it all”. The song is out on Speed Records’ official YouTube channel. On the professional front, Akanksha was last seen in the music video Dua Karo.
