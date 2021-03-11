The 13th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne flagged off

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), now in its 13th year, was officially flagged off by an array of Bollywood stars on Friday (August 12). The festival is back in person after a two-year virtual event. Present at the festival’s launch were Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shefali Shah, singer Sona Mohapatra, and filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Kabir Khan, Aparna Sen, Nikkhil Advani and Shoojit Sircar.
The actors took to the podium in presence of a special audience to announce this year’s programme schedule with Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa being the opening night film. Other exciting events lined up, apart from the screening of over 120 films, are the Independence Day Celebrations, an array of panel discussions amongst other specially curated events.
Abhishek Bachchan said, “I’m finally here in Melbourne and it feels great to be given the Leadership in Cinema award.” — TMS
