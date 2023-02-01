Hollywood director Tarsem Singh shoots his first film in India

In what can be termed as one of the most landmark cinematic achievements in recent times, the much-acclaimed and celebrated Hollywood director, Tarsem Singh, recently shot his first film in India titled Dear Jassi. This is the first feature film that Tarsem has shot in India. Some of his most notable movies in Hollywood include The Cell (Jennifer Lopez), The Fall (Lee Pace), Immortals (Henry Cavill, Frieda Pinto), Mirror Mirror (Julia Roberts) and Self/Less (Ryan Reynolds, Ben Kingsley).

Other than feature films, Tarsem is globally renowned for his award-winning ad films and music videos, featuring the world’s topmost brands and artistes like Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, Deep Forest, R.E.M and Enrique Iglesias, amongst others. Based on a true story, the movie has been shot by the celebrated Hollywood cinematographer Brendan Galvin (Immortals, Self/Less, Rambo: Last Blood, The In Between, Plane).

The film has been produced by T-Series (Bhushan Kumar), Wakaoo Films (Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl), Creative Strokes Group (Sanjay Grover) and Tarsem Singh. It has been scripted by Amit Rai (writer and director of Oh My God 2). The subject of Dear Jassi has always been close to Tarsem. “It’s my passion project. I believe this is the right time for the world to see it. Such a strong story needs to be told,” he says.

Tarsem adds: “I had a great set of producers.”

The film’s crew consists of an eclectic mix of top Indian and international names with the post-production happening in Montreal, Canada.

Dear Jassi was shot across Punjab over a span of 50 days and the last schedule of two weeks would be shot in Canada very soon. The film would see a worldwide release in mid-2023. — TMS