Godard's legacy lives on...

Tribune News Service

“You don’t make a movie, the movie makes you.” These words of French-Swiss film director, screenwriter and film critic Jean-Luc Godard are perfectly in sync with the legacy he has left behind.

Known as the Godfather of French New Wave Cinema, he breathed his last on Tuesday. From Martin Scorsese to Quentin Tarantino, his films served as inspiration for making of the great modern directors we know today. “Jean-Luc Godard died peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones,” his wife Anne-Marie Mieville and producers said in a statement published by several French media.

Iconic films

À bout de souffle (Breathless)

Vivre sa vie (My Life to Live)

Le Mépris (Contempt)

A Woman is A Woman

Bande à Part (Band of Outsiders)

Alphaville

Le Petit Soldat (The Little Soldier)

UP, close & personal