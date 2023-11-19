Going all the way

IANS

Hiba Nawab, who essays the titular role in the show Jhanak, has shared her experience shooting in Kashmir, revealing how she learned to row a shikara within two days.

The audience will get to witness the mesmerising and enthralling beauty of Kashmir in Jhanak.

The show defies all odds to make ends meet and fulfil her dream, but a tragedy strikes her family, which leaves her world upside down.

Talking about the same, Hiba shared, “It was a different experience to shoot in Kashmir. I visited this beautiful place for the first time. It is like a dream come true for me. Since childhood, I have always wished to visit Kashmir, and I finally did.”

“The portrayal of Kashmir in the show is something the audience should look forward to. In order to get perfection for the role of Jhanak, I learnt how to row a shikara within two days,” said the Jijaji Chhat Per Hain- fame actress. She further shared, “Initially, I was scared about it, but with practice, I think now I can call myself a professional. It was a fun experience to shoot in Kashmir, the natives there are supportive and loving.”

Jhanak is the story of a young girl who wants to make her parents proud and achieve her goals, but some unforeseen circumstances unfold in her life. Krushal Ahuja plays Anirudh, and Chandani Sharma will play the character of Arshi.

