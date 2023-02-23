Going global: Aman Singh is making India proud....

Aman Singh aka Amandeep Singh, who has his roots in Amritsar, is making headlines these days with his international projects. Aman Singh, who is a part of international TV show Narcissists of New York City, won Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Look In My Eyes at the Cult Film Festival.

Shares Aman Singh, “I’ve found both working environments equally rewarding. I think I’ve been fortunate to have gotten great crews on both sides of the world. India of course being home, there’s a certain level of comfort that comes with it.”

He adds, “US being uncharted terrain for me brings a level of excitement that pushes me to try and be the best version of myself in front of the camera. But I think having this unique opportunity to shuttle between both industries helps me open up facets of myself as an actor, which perhaps I may not have been able to achieve otherwise.”