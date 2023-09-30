Going strong: Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan completes 500 episodes

It’s was joyous occasion for the cast and crew of Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, as they completed 500 episodes. The show, which started as a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has emerged as an audience favourite since its launch. With an engaging storyline and strong characters, the show has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats.

Actor Shabir Ahluwalia said, “This is a great feeling for all of us. It doesn’t feel like we’ve completed 500 episodes already. We’ve been working on the show for almost one-and-a-half years now and the love we have received for our hard work is unparalleled. We are grateful to each viewer of the show. Actress Neeharika Roy added, “I am incredibly grateful and humbled as our show has crossed a milestone of 500 episodes. The hard work, dedication, and passion of every member of our amazing cast and crew has been worth it. This show is my first as the lead, and the journey has been amazing.”