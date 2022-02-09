Will Smith to travel from South to North Pole in the series for National Geographic

Hollywood star Will Smith will be covering both ends of the Earth in a series for National Geographic! The programmer announced on Monday that it has ordered the non-fiction series Pole to Pole, which follows Smith on a journey from the South Pole to the North Pole.

Pole to Pole is part of an extensive slate of new content that Nat Geo is bringing to Disney Plus, which it revealed during its portion of the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Pole to Pole will mark Smith’s third project with National Geographic after Welcome to Earth and One Strange Rock. The series covers an expansive journey spanning different biomes, communities and landscapes across the Earth. Pole to Pole is executive produced by Smith under his Westbrook banner, alongside Miguel Melendez and Terence Carter. — IANS