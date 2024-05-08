Going the distance: Vijay Raaz explores ‘vulnerabilities’ of his ‘strong cop’ role in Murder in Mahim

Actor Vijay Raaz, who is all geared up to portray Jende in the upcoming psychological thriller Murder in Mahim, shared that it was fun to explore various shades of his character — both humane and aggressive sides.
Vijay, who was last seen in the web series Showtime, opened up on his character, “Characters lie in the scripts. But it is the artiste’s job to interpret, define and redefine each character, pushing it to another limit. It was fun to explore his various shades; be it his humane side during the investigations or his aggressive side in his interpersonal relationship. He is indeed a cop who is strong, but also has his vulnerabilities.”
The social commentary series explores the chilling murder mystery and the underbelly of Mumbai, shedding light on the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (played by Ashutosh Rana) and Jende (portrayed by Vijay).
Adapted from a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto, the gripping series is helmed by Raj Acharya and created by Tipping Point Films. It also stars talented actors Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles. Murder in Mahim is set to release on May 10 on JioCinema Premium.
