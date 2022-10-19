Debina Bonnerjee stuns in her latest maternity photoshoot

Debina Bonnerjee is soon going to be a mother for the second time. The actress is a hands-on mother to daughter Lianna.

Debina recently had a maternity photoshoot. The actress shared pictures and a reel video of her photoshoot. In the reel, she dishes out mermaid-style maternity goals in her photoshoot.

In the pictures, Debina is seen in a golden bodycon gown with a halter-neck. Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary have been married for more than a decade now and they welcomed their first child earlier this year.