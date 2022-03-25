Here’s what Bappa Lahiri will do with father Bappi Lahiri’s gold collection

Bappi Lahiri was known for his love for gold. After his demise, many of his fans are wondering what will happen to the gold that Bappi Da owned. During a recent media interaction, his son Bappa Lahiri opened up about what he would do with the gold collection of his legendary father. Bappa said, “Those gold pieces were not just fashioned statements for dad, it was lucky charm for him. ”
Bappa added, “He never travelled without it. It was like his temple and his power; he was spiritually connected to it. So, we are going to preserve it. We want people to see his collection, so we might put them in a museum.”
