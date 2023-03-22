'Harry Potter' actor Paul Grant passes away

Paul Grant, who was known for his roles in Harry Potter and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, has passed away at 56. Confirming the sad demise of the actor, his daughter Sophie Jayne Grant said in a statement, “I’m heartbroken… No girl deserves her dad to be taken away… He was so well-known and loved for his work. He’s gone too soon.” Paul Grant was reportedly found unresponsive at a train station in London on Thursday (March 16) and was rushed to a hospital. However, he couldn’t survive and took his last breath on Monday (March 20).
Grant played an Ewok in the George Lucas franchise and a goblin in the Harry Potter franchise. In addition to Star Wars and Harry Potter, the actor also had The Dead and Labyrinth to his credit. He was also acclaimed as a stunt performer in productions like Willow, Labyrinth and Legend.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh
Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...
Supreme Court agrees to constitute special bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against remission to convicts in gang-rape case
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Nara...
Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-cr budget in Delhi Assembly
The Delhi government's budget size for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800...