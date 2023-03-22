'Harry Potter' actor Paul Grant passes away

Paul Grant, who was known for his roles in Harry Potter and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, has passed away at 56. Confirming the sad demise of the actor, his daughter Sophie Jayne Grant said in a statement, “I’m heartbroken… No girl deserves her dad to be taken away… He was so well-known and loved for his work. He’s gone too soon.” Paul Grant was reportedly found unresponsive at a train station in London on Thursday (March 16) and was rushed to a hospital. However, he couldn’t survive and took his last breath on Monday (March 20).

Grant played an Ewok in the George Lucas franchise and a goblin in the Harry Potter franchise. In addition to Star Wars and Harry Potter, the actor also had The Dead and Labyrinth to his credit. He was also acclaimed as a stunt performer in productions like Willow, Labyrinth and Legend.