Good content pulls the audience, says actress Sudha Chandran

As Bollywood continues to struggle to rake in the big numbers at the box-office, actress Sudha Chandran says that good content will always attract the audience to watch a movie on the big screen. The actress says films like The Kashmir Files and RRR are incredible, and have done great business at the box-office. She says, “I think today people have a choice. Secondly, people want to see something different. They don’t want anything that’s quite repetitive.”

She adds, “Today, OTT platforms have different content. People definitely have options but we can’t deny that Bollywood films are here to stay. I still go to the theatre to watch a film, provided I get to know that it is a good film. There are still many people who are typical film buffs. They go and watch every film in the theatre. It’s not that Bollywood films have come to an end or that the industry has taken a big blow. Bollywood can never move away from stardom, not at all.”