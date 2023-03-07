Hansa Singh's star-studded birthday party

Actress Hansa Singh recently celebrated her birthday. Many industry friends and celebs were present, including Roopal Tyagi, Kamal Sadanah, Munisha Khatwani, among others
She says, “Celebrations are always on my mind when it’s my birthday. This is a day that truly belongs to me. My philosophy is to celebrate even if you are alone, but with friends it is even more fun.”
She adds, “Those who know my journey also know that I had planned for this so many times. But it couldn’t materialize for many reasons. But let’s say now it’s time.”
