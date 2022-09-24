'Grateful for all the love I get': Hitesh Bharadwaj is the new lead in the show, Udaariyaan. The actor talks about his role and more

How did you get this project?
I got a call from the Udaariyaan team a month ago. I gave my audition. We had a few meetings, script discussions and then I was finalised.
What are the character details?
I play Ekampreet Singh Randhawa and he is an amazing guy. He is an honest person.
Have you followed the show?
Initially, I followed the show and I really liked the script. But later, because of time issues, I couldn’t watch it further. I’ve always loved it.
Punjabi stories are loved by audiences. What is your view point?
After Choti Sarrdaarni, things changed. Once when I was travelling, I stopped at a dhaba for lunch where people recognised me and treated me in a very special way. And now, after two more shows, the love I get from Punjab makes me feel grateful.
What changes have you seen in the industry over the years?
We all still work like earlier days, just the patterns have changed. We still have to work very hard in order to give our best. There’s no change as such.
Male actors also get substantial roles on TV these days. Do you agree?
Of course. You get work on the basis of how hard you work. TV is one such medium that needs talent irrespective of an actor’s gender.
If not an actor what would you have been and why?
I would’ve definitely been a writer or a lawyer or a RJ. But I love being an actor.
You have maintained a very lean look. What is the secret?
There’s no secret behind this. You should eat healthy and work out.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...