Great platform: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says film festivals play an important role in nurturing students of cinema

PTI

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui believes film festivals play a significant role in enriching and helping students of cinema. Siddiqui, the star of movies such as Kahaani, Talaash, Gangs of Wasseypur series and OTT show Sacred Games is attending the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

“A festival like IFFI is very important for our country as it will help all the students of cinema and storytellers, who have interest in writing and directing. There are various master classes and sessions happening here. You see movies and now they are developing a great platform for short films. A lot of good initiatives and programmes are being introduced,” the 49-year-old actor said.

During his student days, not many film festivals were held, but the scenario has changed immensely. “Today, a lot of experts come to this festival and tell us about their craft. There are a lot of activities that will only enrich students,” he added.