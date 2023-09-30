Gulki Joshi joins Vanshaj

Gulki Joshi, as SHO Haseena Malik, steps into the spotlight to play a pivotal role in Yuvika’s quest for justice in Sony Sab’s family drama Vanshaj. Haseena will be Yuvika’s guiding light, her confidante-in-crime and her trusted ally. Their remarkable connection and Haseena’s support will captivate viewers, ensuring they’re emotionally hooked on the thrilling journey to uncover the truth.

Gulki said, “Portraying Haseena in Vanshaj is a thrilling opportunity for me to embark on a captivating journey which helps me discover a very different facet of the character that I have played in the past. Haseena will help Yuvika navigate through a complex maze of challenges and mysteries. I think Vanshaj is reaching an intriguing phase, and I can assure that the upcoming twists and turns will keep you on the edge of your seats.”