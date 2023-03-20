GurdasMaan and Diljit Dosanjh reimagine Challa

Spotify has announced the release of three singles by much-loved Punjabi artistes Diljit Dosanjh and Gurdas Maan, Nimrat Khaira, and Tarsem Jassar. While Diljit Dosanjh and Gurdas Maan reimagined the iconic Challa, Nimrat Khaira created a rendition of the romantic folk song Raanjha, while Tarsem Jassar released Maan Punjabi, a song about Punjabi identity. This is the first time that the audio streaming platform has released three Spotify singles together.

Spotify Wrapped, the year-end campaign about what listeners streamed in India, highlighted that Excuses, by AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill and Intense Music, was the most streamed song on Spotify in India, and the late Sidhu Moose Wala’s Moosetape, the most-streamed album. Additionally, four out of the 10 most streamed songs in India were in Punjabi.

Rahul Balyan, Head of Music, Spotify India, said, “With the brand new Spotify singles, Challa, Raanjha, and Maan Punjabi, we have put the spotlight on the folk traditions of Punjab.”