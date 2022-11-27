Gurpreet Bedi will be seen in show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii , talks about his journey from Punjab to Mumbai

What is your role in the upcoming show? Do you relate with the character?

I play Keerti in Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii. Yes, I relate with my character, as we are both happy-go-lucky and always helpful towards others. After a long time, I am happy to play a role like this.

Tell us about your background.

My hometown from my mother’s side is Amritsar. I was born and brought up in Delhi and belong to a typical Sikh family. My elder sister Supreet Bedi is settled in the UK and also an actor.

Did family support you when you decided to take up acting?

Yes; my family has been my strength. They have always believed in me.

How did you get into acting?

I am a kind of person who wants to try everything in life and doesn’t want to regret later. After doing a lot of commercials, I started acting on television. My first show was Laut Aao Trisha. I have also done shows like Dil Hi Toh Hai, Kathmandu Connection, Raktanchal and Country Mafia.

How has Mumbai treated you?

Delhi is my home but Mumbai has really accepted me well. The vibes of Mumbai are unmatchable and also I feel safe in the city.

If you have to define yourself, what would it be?

I am not pretentious and a very real person. I am quite expressive and my thoughts are visible on my face. I am a happy person.

How important are friends in your life?

I may be friendly, but I don’t open up easily with everyone. My mother has been my best friend, along with my two sisters.

How important is your ‘me time’?

Very important; it keeps me sane. I sometimes need to take a break from my pet also!