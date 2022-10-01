Guru Randhawa to make acting debut in AnupamKher’s 532nd film

Popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is all set to step into the world of acting and make his debut in veteran actor Anupam Kher’s 532nd film. Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a picture along with Guru. Their back is towards the camera as the two seem to be reading the script. Playing in the background is the singer’s track High Rated Gabru.
He captioned it as: “Reading my 532nd script and it is his 1st! Even though he is already a superstar, ladies and gentlemen presenting @gururandhawa - the actor! Shower him with your love and blessings! Jai Mata Di!’”
Sharing the same picture, Guru wrote: “I couldn’t have asked for a better launch. Reading my 1st Script and it is his 532nd. I am a newcomer and #KherSaab is a legend (Sir hates to be called that). I couldn’t have asked for a better launch...”
— IANS
