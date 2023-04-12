GutarGu's original song released

Amazon miniTV latest teen-romance Gutar Gu is ruling the hearts of audiences ever since its release, with its fresh and relatable take on experiencing love for the first time. The original song of the series, Kaise Ab Kahein has also been released now.
The song has been crooned by Asa Singh and Hansika Prateek. While Pratik Gangavane has penned the lyrics, Gaurav Chatterji has composed it. The song has been picturised on the lead pair of the series, Anuj and Ritu, played by Vishesh Bansal and Ashelsha Thakur, respectively.
Produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga and directed by Saquib Pandor, this six-episode series focuses on the issues and challenges that affect Ritu and Anuj’s relationship.
