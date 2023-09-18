Haddi clocks 150 mn viewing minutes in a week

Haddi has broken records and left audiences and critics spellbound within a week. The movie has clocked 150 mn viewing minutes.

Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, this revenge drama, featuring the unparalleled talents of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap, has redefined storytelling, performances, and direction, delivering an electrifying experience from the very first frame. This groundbreaking film has received rave reviews for Nawaz’s transformative portrayal of a transgender character, making it a cinematic triumph.

Nawazuddin said, “I’ve always believed that an actor’s journey is about stepping into the shoes of diverse characters, and Haddi allowed me to do just that. Portraying a transgender character was a different experience, and the praises it has received reaffirms that cinema has the power to challenge perceptions and touch hearts. I’m truly honoured to have brought Haddi’s journey to life, and I hope that the film continues to inspire conversations about acceptance and the beauty of diversity.” Anurag said, “Collaborating with Nawaz on this project was an absolute thrill, an experience I’ll cherish for a lifetime. I’m proud to be a part of the film that pushes boundaries.”

