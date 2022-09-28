Shweta Basu Prasad on being a part of teleplay 'Gunehgaar'

Multi-faceted actor Shweta Basu Prasad started young with films like Makdee and Iqbal, but her enthusiasm for unusual roles remains unwavering. In recent times, apart from her work in cinema and web shows, she has also taken up clutter-breaking projects like Kusum Manohar Lele and Gudiya Ki Shaadi.

Shweta is now seen in the role of Mrinalini in Zee Theatre’s new cliff-hanger Gunehgaar. She says, “Mrinalini is an intriguing character. Beneath the veneer of a confident journalist, she is ambiguous in a lot of ways. It was really interesting to play a woman who is neither completely good nor irrevocably bad.”

Shweta found the progression of her character very engrossing; she adds, “During rehearsals, it was important to get the tone of voice, body language and reactions right, and Gajraj sir, Sumeet and I really worked hard to make the long shots appear seamless.”