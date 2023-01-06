Actress Sonu Chandrapal chooses happiness over ambition

Which was the last show you did?

My last show was Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran on Colors TV in 2018. It was a mythological show. I played Goddess Saraswati. With my new show on Dangal TV, I am returning to fiction after almost four years.

What’s this new show all about?

It’s a comedy show and the announcement will be made soon. After mythology, this will be a different genre for me. When you are playing a mythological character, it requires calmness in your dialogue delivery, but for a comic role you should be energetic and your comic timing should be perfect. I feel both are challenging to do.

What changes do you find in the industry over the years?

The industry has evolved for sure. I can see a lot of changes, especially in the concept and execution of shows. We have also started accepting newer concepts as the audience’s taste has evolved.

If not an actor what would you have been?

I would have been a computer engineer. Because I have done computer engineering and that’s what my father wanted me to pursue as a career but I was inclined towards acting. It was my dream to see myself on screen. Good education is the first priority for my family and most of my family members are engineers and doctors.

OTT has given tough competition to TV. Express your viewpoint

I don’t feel OTT has affected television because audiences for both the mediums are different. Television is mostly watched by housewives or senior members of our family, while OTT is more youth-centric. A lot of television content is available on OTT. This has benefited the audience as they can watch the show from anywhere and anytime. OTT has become very popular recently. However, I feel both mediums are perfect in their own space.

What are your career goals?

I want to be successful in my career, do more projects in different genres, and don’t want to get typecast. But at the end of the day, I want happiness and a settled life.

What are your interests other than acting?

My interests other than acting are to start my own business or join politics.

What are the two things no one knows about you?

I don’t like to hear “no”. I get angry very easily.

Things you want to change about yourself?

I trust people easily and I want that to change. I am always scared of people around me getting offended by my actions. I am scared of hurting people. I need to change that too.