&TV’s comedy show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan has completed its 900 episodes. The show narrates the escapades of Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi), his Dabangg Dulhaniya Rajesh (Kamna Pathak), an obstinate mother, Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri), and his nine notorious children. To celebrate their success, the entire team cut the cake on the sets. Yogesh says, “Making someone laugh is not easy, and comedy is said to be the toughest genre. I feel lucky to be a part of the show, which has consistently managed to tickle viewers’ funny bones. Everywhere I go, my fans call out to me using the phrase Arre Dada.”

Kamna adds, “I cannot thank my fans enough for helping us achieve another benchmark. Completing 900 episodes showcases the entire creative and support team’s hard work.”