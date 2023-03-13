Happu Ki UltanPaltan completes four glorious years

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, a comedy on &TV, is celebrating its fourth anniversary. The show narrates the escapades of daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi), his dabangg dulhaniya Rajesh (Kamna Pathak), an obstinate mother, Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri), and his nine notorious children. It has been successfully entertaining the audiences with rib-tickling comedy. To celebrate, the entire cast and crew cut a cake on the sets.
Yogesh shares, “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a show that is very close to my heart. It has given me a lot - recognition, appreciation and affection. With the show reaching this milestone, I feel even more responsible for my work. I owe it to my audience. Making someone laugh is not easy. Comedy is a tough genre. We are happy to see the response the show has received over the years. I feel fortunate to be a part of this journey. I feel really happy when my fans call me Happu Singh, instead of Yogesh.”
Kamna adds, “Heartiest congratulations to everyone on this milestone. Exactly four years ago this show was launched around Mahashivratri. And we never knew we would come this far and the characters would be so popular. As the show completed four years, I recently visited Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings. It is indeed a very special moment for all of us.”
