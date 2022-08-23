Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora share first images of their baby boy

Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora welcomed a baby boy on August 10. They have now shared the first images of their son on social media.

The Kundali Bhagya star shared the picture of his son’s hand, which is clutching his hand. He captioned it as ‘The only place I want to be at’, followed by a star and heart emojis. On the other hand, Vinny posted her son’s feet and wrote, “Now I have two of you @dheerajdhoopar”.