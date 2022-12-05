Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani welcome their baby girl!

Married for 18 years, television couple, Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani, is blessed with first child, a baby girl. Apurva shared a post and wrote, “And just like that, this birthday became the most special day of my life as God blessed us with the incredible, miraculous gift ever. With utmost gratitude and immense happiness, Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri…Shower her with all your love and blessings. Om Namaha Shivaya…”
