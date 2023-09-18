Happy vibe: Sahi Hai Sahi Hai is Vicky Kaushal’s new life anthem

IANS

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who appeared on the stage of India’s Got Talent Season 10, heaped praise on contestant UNB, and revealed his life anthem.

The reality show India’s Got Talent will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Vicky and Manushi Chhillar, the vibrant star cast of the film The Great Indian Family.

Spreading the festive cheer with much galore, the contestants will put forth some awe-inspiring performances with their unique talent.

One of the highlights of the upcoming episode is the power-packed rap performance by contestant UNB from Sikkim.

In awe of UNB’s performance, Vicky said, “UNB, you nailed it. You know, this Sahi Hai Sahi Hai is going to be my life anthem from now on, especially when things go wrong - that’s when it’s most important to say Sahi Hai Sahi Hai.”

“Many years ago, when All Is Well came, it became an anthem. Similarly, the mood of this rap is just perfect; we shouldn’t stop. Sahi Hai Sahi Hai should keep playing on long road trips. It gave that vibe, and personally, I really enjoyed the vibe in this song. Outstanding,” he added. India’s Got Talent airs on Sony.

