Haryana's MC Square aka Abhishek Baisla declared winner of MTV Hustle 2.0

MTV Hustle 2.0 concluded with a power-packed Grand Finale on Sunday (November 6) and Faridabad’s MC Square aka Abhishek Baisla has been declared the winner. With his stellar artistry, the unassuming and understated rapper steadily won millions of hearts through the riveting 10 weeks. The supremely talented Paradox aka Tanishq Singh from Delhi was declared the first runner-up, while Mumbaikar Nazz aka Nihar Hodawadekar was the 2nd runner-up.

MC Square has redefined desi hip-hop by fusing his cultural roots of music and poetry with the technique and craft of rapping. On becoming India’s latest rap sensation, MC Square aka Abhishek Baisla says, “I had a childhood dream of becoming a star, and now I can proudly tell my mother that her son is indeed one! Thanks to MTV Hustle 2.0, my dreams have turned into reality. The love and support from Badshah sir and co-contestants kept motivating me. I dedicate this win to the entire rap community. Hip-hop for life. Jai Haryana, Jai Hind, Lambardar.”