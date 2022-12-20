He is up for challenging roles

Your show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is quite a hit. How has been the experience?

Working with the team has been a great experience. Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have told me that they are watching the show for Jagtap (his role). This is the beauty of Indian TV. Fans are so emotionally invested that they always want the best for us.

What new twists and turns can we expect in the show?

You never know, Sai (female lead) and Jagtap can get married. Right now, Jagtap has embraced the bond of friendship. He has love for her but there are no expectations. In the future, anything can happen. That is the beauty of a daily soap.

How did you bag the role of David in Drishyam 2?

I received a call from Vicky Sidana’s casting agency and I auditioned for another role. I was selected for that. Later, Abhishek, who is the director, called me and asked to audition for David’s character and I got the role.

How did you prepare for the role?

My character is a catholic and I talked to some people to understand their dialect. Later, I asked the director to change the voice of the character a bit. So, I put a bit of a husk to it.

How was working with Ajay Devgn?

It was amazing to work with him. The way he carries his professionalism on the sets is commendable. He is down to earth and a very sweet guy. He used to crack jokes on the sets.

What inspires you to act?

Acting is my passion. Roles that make me feel uncomfortable attract me.

You have done theatre as well. Tell us about your prominent plays.

In Nasik, I joined this group called Ashwamedh Theatres and acted in plays. My first commercial play was Ananya. Then there is Suyog. We did almost 300 shows.

What’s your next project?

My play Sad Sakharam just released on December 11. It’s directed by Neeraj Shirwayekar and the writer is Yugendra Deshpande. I have worked with Vaishnavi RP in that play.

What’s your take on the OTT content?

I want to be a part of some of the web stories because watching the content, I feel like doing those characters. Quite interesting and challenging roles are coming up.

What’s your focus now as an actor?

I want to do good roles and explore myself. Every actor dreams of headlining a project. In Marathi, I have done that, so now I want to do such a role in a Hindi movie.