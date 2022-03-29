Taaruk Raina on working with Rishi Kapoor

Taaruk Raina had the chance of a lifetime to feature alongside late star Rishi Kapoor in the upcoming dramedy Sharmaji Namkeen, which is set to have a digital release on March 31. Taaruk plays Rishi Kapoor’s younger son in his last screen outing.

Recalling his days spent with Rishi Kapoor, Taaruk says, “I remember the most embarrassing moment. It was the second or third day on the sets and I had to do a scene with him. While he was saying the dialogues to me I was so much in awe that I forgot my own lines. I didn’t know what to say or do, but Hitesh sir (director) covered for me. ” Taaruk also shares that most of his conversations with Rishi Kapoor were about food.