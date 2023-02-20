Healing touch

ANI

American media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton has revealed that before meeting her now-husband, Carter Reum, she had questioned her sexuality. Hilton opened up about her sexuality and said in her 20s, due to traumatic sexual experiences, she began to think of herself “privately” as asexual. “I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me,” Hilton said in an interview.

She spoke about the abuse she had experienced as a child in her 2020 documentary, This Is Paris, claiming that it had taken place at boarding schools.

However, things changed for Hilton when she met her husband Reum. “It wasn’t until Carter that I finally am not that way,” the 42-year-old said.

The couple tied the knot in November 2021 at her grandfather’s estate in Bel Air. They recently welcomed their first baby via surrogate on January 24.